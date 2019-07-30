Do you know him? Police appeal to trace Sunderland man wanted for assault
Northumbria Police are appealing to the public for their help in locating a man wanted in connection with an assault, which took place in Sunderland in June.
Northumbria Police are appealing to the public in a hope to locate a man wanted in connection with an assault, which took place in Sunderland last month.
Joseph Bulmer, 35, is believed to be living in the Sunderland area, and police have been checking a number of addresses linked to Bulmer, in a bid to locate him.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Officers are now calling on the public to help, by asking them to report if they have the seen the man, or know his whereabouts.
If you know Bulmer, or know any information about where he may be staying, contact the Northumbria Police on 101, quoting reference 0291252, or email south.intell.unit@ northumbria.pnn.police.uk. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.