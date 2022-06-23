Do you know him? CCTV appeal to find man after burglary at Sunderland home

Northumbria Police said it received a report that between 10am and 3.30pm on Monday, March 7, a man broke into an address on Durham Road.
The force added: “It is understood that the man has tried to gain access via a front and side door before causing damage to a window using a brick to gain access.
"The man has then taken a number of items including around £300 in cash, jewellery, clothes, a passport, bank card and a car key. He has then fled the area on foot.”
Police have issued the image of a man believed to have been in the area near Durham Road at the time of the burglary and could have information which can assist them with the investigation.
The man, or anyone who knows him, is asked to contact police by calling 101 or using the Tell Us Something website page quoting crime reference 027383D/22.