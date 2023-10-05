Disturbing footage shows burglar creeping around Sunderland home
Disturbing footage captures a masked burglar creep around the grounds of a house before he breaks in and takes keys to the family's car and drive off in it.
The targeted property, in Sunderland, was a detached home, within its own compound and surrounded by a seven-feet-high wall.
Newcastle Crown Court heard the house alarm was activated on June 26 and one of the people who lived there heard the sound of keys being moved.
Prosecutor Kate Barnes told the court: "He ran outside to find the car had been taken from the main road.
"A review of the CCTV showed two males approach and one climb over the wall, look into the shed, then enter the house and take keys from the porch.
"He then climbed back over and they drove away in the car."
The car, a relatively new Nissan Qashqai worth £13,500, was driven off and put onto a flatbed lorry.
In an impact statement, the victim said what happened was a "massive invasion of privacy" and that the raiders should be ashamed of the harm they caused.
Jack Muncaster, 20, of no fixed address, who has 29 previous convictions, was linked to the stolen car through a fingerprint and admitted burglary and theft.
He also pleaded guilty to handling charges in relation to another Nissan Qashqai and its keys which were taken during an earlier raid in the city.
Kate Spence, defending, said Muncaster is "ashamed and embarrassed" of his behaviour, had a troubled background and wants to work towards a more positive future.
In a letter written to the court which Muncaster read out himself, he said he wanted to apologise to the victims and their families and added: "I've got more about me, I'm not just a reckless criminal."
Mr Recorder Nathan Adams sentenced him to 18 months behind bars and rejected the suggestion the jail term could be suspended.