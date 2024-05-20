Distraction burglar stole older woman's purse in 'cruel' crime
and live on Freeview channel 276
A woman has been jailed after stealing a purse during a distraction burglary at the home of an older woman.
Gemma Anderson, of no fixed abode, entered the house in Peterlee at around 5.30am on February 22 this year.
The door was unlocked as the victim had been in her yard to let her dog out just minutes earlier.
Having heard a noise coming from her living room, she went to investigate, only to discover Anderson standing there with bare feet, having taken her shoes off.
The 40-year-old said she needed a taxi and asked for a towel as it was raining and as the victim was distracted getting a towel, she grabbed a purse and made off.
Anderson used a bank card within two hours to make two separate purchases of alcohol.
She was jailed for two years and four months at Newcastle Crown court after admitting burglary, two counts of fraud and four offences of theft relating to shops in the town.
PC Josh Kirby, of Durham Constabulary, said: “Distraction burglary, especially of the more vulnerable members of our community, is extremely cruel and callous.
“Hopefully, the victim can now feel safe in her own home.”