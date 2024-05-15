'Disorder' breaks out during funeral procession in Easington Lane

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Footage sent to the Echo showed cars being driven into each other and being set on fire.

Northumbria Police are appealing for information after disorder broke out on Monday afternoon (May 13) at a planned funeral procession in Easington Lane.

Footage sent to the Echo showed what appeared to be youths on quad and scrambler bikes with cars being driven around local fields and even across a roundabout.

South Hetton Road, where the funeral procession took place. Photograph: Google Maps

The images also showed the vehicles being driven into each other before being set on fire.

Chief Superintendent Mark Hall, of Northumbria Police, said: “On the afternoon of Monday, May 13, we were aware of a planned funeral procession taking place in the High Street and South Hetton Road areas of Easington Lane.

“During the procession and in the nearby area, there were reports of significant disorder.

“This was completely unacceptable and an investigation is now underway to identify those responsible and deal with them robustly.

“It is extremely disappointing that some used this as an opportunity to engage in criminal behaviour.

“Thankfully, no-one was injured and one person has been arrested in connection with the incident with more to follow over the coming days.

“We will also be carrying out increased patrols to reassure those living in the area.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Northumbria Police via the ‘Report’ page on its website or by calling 101 and quoting reference NP-20240513-0281.