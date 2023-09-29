Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A "disgusting" attacker hit a woman over the head with a wine bottle then smeared his excrement on a Good Samaritan who stepped in to help her.

Paul Shiell caused a wound to his on-off girlfriend's scalp with the blow on May 4 before she staggered out of the house but then collapsed in the street.

Newcastle Crown Court heard a Tesco worker who was closing up shop saw the stricken woman on the ground so he and a colleague rushed to help her.

But the court heard Shiell arrived at the scene and behaved "like an animal", after he had a faeces in his trousers.

Prosecutor Michael Bunch told the court: "He was heard by the two staff members to tell her she would 'get worse when we get back to the house'.

"He then turned his attention towards one of the workers and made threats.

"As the workers attempted to restrain him until the police arrived, the defendant placed his hands down his trousers before smearing excrement onto one of the men's right shoulder."

The court Shiell was arrested and while at the police station he made further threats to "assault officers with excrement from his trousers".

Shiell, 43, of Station Road, West Rainton, admitted assault on the woman, common assault on the Tesco worker and assault on an emergency worker in relation to the police.

He also admitted breach of a restraining order he was subjected to at the time of the attack, which should have prevented him from having contact with her.

The court heard Shiell has previous convictions for attacks on partners.

Judge Robert Adams sentenced him to two years behind bars and issued a five-year restraining order to protect the victim.

The judge said Shiell acted like "like an animal" at some points and added it was "disgusting behaviour".

The court heard Shiell has been out of work for five years and is currently single.