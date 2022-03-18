‘Disgraceful’ attacks on firefighters slammed again following abuse of crews tackling Washington blaze

Bosses at Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service (TWFRS) have previously spoken about the scale of violence faced by frontline crews.

While recent investment in body-worn cameras has helped, crews continue to face physical and verbal abuse while on duty.

And while fire chiefs nationally have lobbied for tougher sentencing for offences involving violence against emergency service workers, Wearside continues to grapple with the issue.

A fire appliance.

“Crews at Washington were attacked twice [on Monday, March 14] and then a crew at West Denton [in Newcastle] as well, so that’s three in one night,” said Andrew Nelson, station manager for Farringdon Community Fire Station.

“It hasn’t been horrendous in our wards but it is a national problem.

“Around 43 of the attacks [over the last year] were projectiles thrown towards firefighters and appliances.

“If they injure a firefighter, that fire appliance is no good and is taken off the road, likewise if they damage a truck and smash a windscreen, it’s one less appliance.

“It’s so frustrating but there is a lot of ongoing work and I think hopefully with this Covid disappearing we can get back into the schools and get them young and that’s what I’m pushing for.”

According to a report prepared for Sunderland City Council’s West Sunderland Area Committee, there have been 67 attacks on crews across Tyne and Wear between April 1, 2021 - March 1, 2022.

Of these, 43 were recorded as “projectiles thrown towards firefighters and or appliances”.

The latest incidents in Washington saw verbal abuse from youths and later missiles thrown at firefighters, including glass bottles, when crews attended shrubbery fires in Cricklewood Road.

The same night, a crew from West Denton Community Fire Station received verbal abuse and had several objects thrown at them.

On Tuesday, March 15, just hours after Station Manager Nelson addressed the committee, a crew from Washington Community Fire Station was attacked while tackling a grass fire in Cullercoats Square.

In all cases, there were no injuries to TWFRS personnel or damage to appliances.

Peter Heath, TWFRS deputy chief fire officer, has previously raised concerns about attacks on emergency services staff and branded any attack on a emergency service workers “disgraceful”.

He said: “Thankfully the number of attacks on our crews are low but even one attack is too many.

“Any damage received to our appliances that results in them being taken out of operation means they can’t be on the road helping to save lives so the knock-on effects could be fatal.

“With the lighter nights coming in and the Easter holidays nearly upon us, a number of diversionary programmes will be in place across Tyne and Wear to provide activities for young people.

“We hope the activities can help quell these intolerable actions but we need the support of parents to educate young people, divert them away from criminality and improve our communities across the region.”

