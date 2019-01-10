Disgraced ex-Sunderland councillor spared jail for online grooming of girl

A disgraced former Sunderland councillor who had explicit online sex chat with who he thought was a 12-year-old girl has been spared jail.

Paul Middleton, who represented the Washington South ward, believed the child was living in a care home when he sent the shocking messages to her in 2017.



But Newcastle Crown Court heard the 44-year-old dad had actually been communicating with a police officer, who was involved in an online operation to snare paedophiles.



The girl in the online conversations never existed.



Middleton pleaded guilty to attempting to sexually communicate with a child.



Judge Tim Gittins has now sentenced him to four months' imprisonment, suspended for 18 months, with programme requirements and a three-month night-time curfew.



Middleton must abide by a sexual harm prevention order and sign the Sex Offenders' Register for seven years.

