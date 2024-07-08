Disabled woman hurt in suspected hit-and-run in Sunderland city centre
The woman. who uses a wheelchair, was treated by emergency services and "suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries" on Saturday evening inn High Street West, close to the Empire Theatre.
The area was busy with with pub and theatre-goers.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At about 9.45pm on Saturday (June 6) we received a report of a collision involving a car and a woman using a wheelchair on High Street West in Sunderland.
“Emergency services attended the scene and treated the woman, who suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries.
“The driver of the car had already left the scene before emergency services arrived. Enquiries are ongoing to trace them.
“Anyone with information can contact police by sending a DM on social media, using the live chat function on our website or by visiting (the Northumbria Police Tell Us About webpage) quoting reference NP-20240706-1080.”