Disabled woman hurt in suspected hit-and-run in Sunderland city centre

Police are appealing for information after a disabled woman was struck in an apparent hit-and-run incident in Sunderland city centre.

The scene on High Street West after the incident on Saturday night. | Sunderland Echo

The woman. who uses a wheelchair, was treated by emergency services and "suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries" on Saturday evening inn High Street West, close to the Empire Theatre.

The area was busy with with pub and theatre-goers.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At about 9.45pm on Saturday (June 6) we received a report of a collision involving a car and a woman using a wheelchair on High Street West in Sunderland.

“Emergency services attended the scene and treated the woman, who suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries.

“The driver of the car had already left the scene before emergency services arrived. Enquiries are ongoing to trace them.