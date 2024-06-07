Karlene Warner, aged 30, and eight-month-old Zackary Blades

Detectives are appealing for further information following a collision last week in which a woman and baby died.

The incident happened at 3.15am on Friday, May 31, on the southbound carriageway of the A1(M) between Chester-le-Street and Durham.

Eight-month-old Zackary Blades and 30-year-old Karlene Warner were travelling in a Peugeot 308 when they were struck by an Audi Q5 in the early hours of the morning, police said.

The pair sustained fatal injuries and tragically died at the scene. A man in his 30s was arrested at the scene of the collision.

He has since been charged with causing death by dangerous driving and possession of a bladed article.

A spokesperson for Durham Constabulary said: “Officers are now keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the Audi earlier that night when it left Newcastle Airport.

“Due to the A1 closure, a diversion was put in place which the vehicle followed.

“The driver travelled from the A696 to the A1 roundabout and then onto the A167 through Newcastle onto the Tyne Bridge.

“The vehicle was then seen on the A184 Gateshead, A195 and the finally leading back onto the A1 prior to Washington services.

“Did you witness the vehicle travelling on these roads? Please get in touch with our Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 101 quoting incident number 41 of May 31.

“Information and dashcam footage can also be sent in via email to [email protected]”