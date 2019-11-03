Detectives hunting killer of Patryk Mortimer reveal background of Polish chef
Patryk Mortimer had lived in the former Manor House Care Home for just a few days before he met his shocking and tragic death.
The 39-year-old was from the Wloclawek area of Poland and moved to work in the UK having spent time in other areas of Europe, including Greece, where he had put his skills as a trained chef to use.
On his arrival in Britain, Patryk changed his surname from Rafal and first worked with his father in the south of England and later moved to the North East, where his aunt lives in County Durham.
As he made friends at the Manor House, his talents in the kitchen endeared him to his neighbours as he helped them turn their food into better meals.
In the hours before the fatal fire, Patryk and others had headed out to the New Inn, and to pick up further supplies from an off-licence, after he had collected some benefit cash.
Following his death, Northumbria Police worked to keep his mother back in his homeland up to date with the inquiry.
His body was repatriated to Poland as his loved ones said their final goodbye.
Manor House, in Easington Lane, had been rented out to a number of tenants following its closure as a care home, with the Care Quality Commission grading it as “inadequate” during its inspection published in 2015.
A specialist investigator working with police and the fire service “definitively” found the fire inside the home was started on purpose, rather than the result of a discarded cigarette or electrical fault.
