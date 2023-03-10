Liam Miles was caught after using stolen bank cards within hours of the break-in in at a house in Redshank Close in Ayton, Washington, in the early hours of Sunday, January 15.

The occupants got up at around 7.30am to find the patio door ajar and a string of valuables missing from their home and shed.

Caught on CCTV

Liam Miles

Miles had made off with a large haul of goods including designer clothing, a computer, a handbag containing bank cards, and multiple bottles of spirits.

But the 32-year-old soon gave himself away, when a string of fraudulent transactions started to appear on some of the stolen credit and debit cards.

Armed with CCTV from a local newsagent, officers arrested Miles just hours later and recovered the majority of the stolen property.

Miles, of no fixed abode, went on to plead guilty to burglary and fraud and was jailed for two years and five months at Newcastle Crown Court.

Detective Constable Wendy Gribben, who led the investigation, said: “Miles is a prolific burglar and I’m pleased he has been jailed so he can no longer cause any harm in the community.

‘An intrusive crime’

“Miles was utterly shameless to raid a family’s home while they slept upstairs – all for his own gain.

“Burglary is an intrusive crime and nobody should be made to feel unsafe in their own home.

“While thankfully we were able to recover a lot of the stolen property for the victims, this has clearly had a lasting impact .

“I hope this result brings them some comfort and closure knowing Miles is behind bars and has plenty of time to reflect on his appalling actions.

“We would also ask the wider public, including businesses, to continue to work with us to help reduce the impact burglary can have by ensuring doors, windows and properties are kept secure and valuables out of view.”