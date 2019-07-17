DC Ant Kirkbride

Operation Benelli was launched by Northumbria Police last year to tackle a surge in reports of crime and disorder linked to motorcycles in the region.

The objective was to crackdown on thieves who travelled around the area on motorcycles looking for other bikes to steal.

Most of the crimes were opportunistic with the thieves targeting motorcycles that had been left unlocked or not adequately secured.

But there were some reports of violence being used to forcibly take motorcycles, with some reports of riders being kicked off their bikes.

Detective Sergeant Craig Brown said: "It is fantastic that the work of the team is going to be showcased on the BBC tonight and it will give a snapshot of what goes on behind the scenes.

"It is important to recognise that the vast amount of incidents we deal with do not involve any violence and bikes have been stolen because they haven't been adequately secured.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Sunderland Echo, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"However, as you will see on tonight's programme, some of those involved in this criminality will resort to serious violence.

"It is a big challenge for us but we have been very proactive and in the last three months alone we have made 30 arrests.

"We have seized nearly a hundred stolen motorcycles and the convictions are already starting to come through the courts.

"Our biggest message has always been that we want the public to work with us so we can continue to nip this offending in the bud.

"If you see people riding on motorcycles and acting suspiciously then give us a call. You can help us prevent a theft or identify someone who has already committed an offence."

Drugs, weapons, money and stolen property have all been seized by the task-force as part of their inquiries into anti-social behaviour.