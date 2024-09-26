Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The detective who led the investigation into Washington arsonist Dilovan Sindi has said “it’s extremely fortunate” at least one person did not die following the arson attack on a barber shop in Newcastle.

Yesterday (September 25) at Newcastle Crown Court, Sindi, of Sulgrave Road, Washington, pleaded guilty to arson with intent to endanger life, attempted wounding and causing grievous bodily harm.

Dilovan Sindi, 39, of Sulgrave Road, Washington, Tyne and Wear. | Northumbria Police

CCTV footage of the incident, which took place on the morning of May 23, 2023, showed Sindi, 39, entering the barber shop with a fuel can which contained a quantity of petrol.

He then poured the petrol over furniture in the premises and several people inside. Following a struggle, the petrol was ignited by a lighter which was held by Sindi, causing an explosion which resulted in serious burn injuries to himself and another man.

A child who was in the shop at the time was thankfully unharmed, as was his father who was with him.

One of Sindi’s victims sustained 65 per cent burns to his body and was in hospital for several months before being discharged. He continues to be treated for his injuries.

One man escaped without injury, while another man who was in the shop at the time sustained minor injuries to his leg.

Sindi, of Sulgrave Road, Washington, himself suffered serious burns to his body in the incident and required several months of hospital treatment.

Following the hearing, Detective Inspector Rona Malessa, of Northumbria Police, said: “This is a shocking case and one that could quite easily have resulted in much worse outcomes for those affected.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to praise the victims for their co-operation throughout our investigation. Our hope is that now their attacker has pleaded guilty to several offences they can take some closure and look to move on with their lives.

“I’d also like to thank the witnesses who were in the area at the time of the fire, offered assistance on the day and later provided key evidence as part of our enquiries.”

Detective Inspector Malessa added: “Thanks to the hard work of our dedicated team of officers, we have now secured a positive conclusion to this investigation and Sindi faces a custodial sentence.

“It is extremely fortunate that at least one person did not die in the incident on May 23 last year.

“We hope the case shows that we will always do everything we can to secure convictions against perpetrators such as Sindi.”

Sindi has been remanded in custody and will be sentenced in December.