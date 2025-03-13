The detective who led the investigation into a man who imprisoned a woman and threatened to cut off her head and use it as a football has described him as a “dangerous predator” and praised the bravery of the victim who helped to put him behind bars.

On Tuesday March 11, Lee McFarling, 40, of Dunstanburgh Close, Washington was jailed for 64 months after pleading guilty to two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, false imprisonment, two counts of sexual assault, and threats to kill.

Lee McFarling. | NP

During the hearing Newcastle Crown Court heard how the victim eventually managed to ring 999 where part of McFarling's threat to "cut her head off, keep it in the loft and occasionally take it out and play football with it" was heard in the background of her frantic call.

The Court heard how the victim was subjected to two sexual assaults and punched in the mouth while she was captive.

The investigation was led by Detective Constable Hayley Mcintosh, of Northumbria Police’s Safeguarding Department.

Det Con Mcintosh said: “McFarling is a dangerous predator, subjecting his victim to the most horrendous physical and sexual abuse imaginable.

“He’s a danger to society and he is now exactly where he belongs – in prison.

“Although nothing will take back what he has done to her, I hope this sentence does provide her with some comfort in knowing McFarling is now behind bars and will be for a long time.”

The victim said in an impact statement the ordeal "broke" her and she has been left with flashbacks and nightmares.

Det Con Mcintosh added: “I want to praise the survivor for her bravery and composure during this investigation and subsequent legal process.

“Hopefully now she can continue to rebuild her life knowing she’s been instrumental in ensuring McFarling will spend the rest of his life being monitored by police.

“No-one should ever have to endure this type of assault and support is available from our officers and the many fantastic charities and support services we work closely with.

“If you have ever been a victim of rape or any type of sexual assault, we’re here for you.”

Anyone wishing to disclose a report of sexual assault, or rape, can visit the ‘Report’ pages of the Northumbria Police website, send a direct message on social media, or use the Live Chat function on the website.

For those unable to contact police via those ways, ring 101.