'Desperate' burglar left home in 'chaos', and 'dropped iPad in bucket of water'

A burglar who claimed he was knocking on doors looking for work after he raided a house and took watches worth hundreds of pounds has been jailed.

Northumbria Police.

Gavin Wilkinson struck at a property on Britannia Terrace in Fence Houses, Sunderland, last summer while the homeowner who had lived there for over 30 years was out.

Newcastle Crown Court heard the woman and her partner returned to find the property in a state of "chaos" before Wilkinson was located a short time later.

Glenn Gatland, prosecuting, said: "On Sunday the 11th of June 2023 the injured party and her partner left the house at 12:45pm lunchtime. She arrived back at 14:45.

"She went upstairs. She was surprised because it seems the dog had gone upstairs. She went in the rear bedroom and some drawers were open.

"In the upstairs front bedroom it was chaos she describes, stuff all over the room.

"Watches were missing that were valued at about £580.

"She was on the telephone to the police when her partner came in and he said he had been threatened by a male with a hammer but it would appear the partner had recovered the stolen watches before the defendant was found.

"There was a cufflink recovered from the defendant when he was arrested."

It wasn't made clear in court exactly how the victim's partner had managed to retrieve the watches.

Mr Gatland added: "The defendant said he had been knocking on doors looking for work.

“He went in the back yard, there was nobody home, the window was open, he climbed through the window and took £20 in cash and the watches.

"He said he had dropped an iPad in a bucket of water. He said he had a lot of trouble in Fence Houses so had a hammer with him for protection.

"He said he had spent the £20 on coke purchased from a drug dealer."

Wilkinson, 34, of Derwent Crescent, Great Lumley, County Durham, who has similar previous convictions, pleaded guilty to a dwelling house burglary.

Mr Recorder James Wood KC sentenced him to 876 days in prison, equating to just over two years.

The recorder said to him: "You say you were looking for work, I hope that may be the case but you were unemployed.

"You were knocking on front doors, you saw an open window and went in. You burgled."

Recorder Wood added: "You are now a man of 34 and things are going to have to change if you want to make anything of your life.

"Drugs have the most crippling consequences and people do die young and you will die young if you don't manage to get things together.

"It is no laughing matter to be taking people's stuff."

The court heard the sentence would have been longer had he gone equipped with the hammer, but the recorder was satisfied Wilkinson didn't have it on him during the raid.

Robin Patton, defending Wilkinson, said: "From 2018 onwards he has tried to keep away from trouble.

"He's desperate to rid himself of this habit."