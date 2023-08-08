A weekend which was meant to celebrate the three-quarters-of-a-million-pound investment in the regeneration of Thompson Park has been left marred by the mindless vandalism of the new play apparatus which had been installed for children to enjoy.

The Southwick based park had seen a £740,000 investment in a new adventure play area and a toddler play area as well as a new running track and trim trail obstacle course, outdoor gym, and an interactive football wall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The official unveiling on Saturday (August 6) had already been curtailed by the arrival of Storm Antoni, but Council chiefs and local residents were left “incredibly disappointed” when photographs emerged on social media on the same day showing graffiti emblazoned across the new play apparatus.

The graffiti included first names, heart shaped messages, and references to (named person) “woz here”.

Censored, faded graffiti at the play park.

Reacting the vandalism, Cllr Claire Rowntree, Deputy Leader of Sunderland City Council and Cabinet Member for Clean Green City, said: “It is incredibly disappointing to see that vandals have targeted the brand new Thompson Park play park in this way.

“Sunderland City Council’s Neighbourhood Enforcement Team are actively working in partnership with Northumbria Police to identify the individuals responsible for this mindless vandalism.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Where the identity of the perpetrators is established appropriate enforcement action will be taken.

"We would ask any residents who witness this kind of anti-social behaviour to report it via reporting section of the Council’s website.”

More graffiti on the play park.

Northumbria Police have confirmed the incident has been reported.

A spokesperson said: “We are aware of reports of criminal damage at Thompson Park in Southwick where graffiti was daubed on some of the play equipment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Enquiries are ongoing alongside partners to identify those involved and we are also going to carry out patrol activity in the area.

“Anyone with information should contact us using the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of our website or by calling 101.”

The new equipment at Thompson Park.

With money having been invested in improving facilities for local families the vandalism has also upset local residents.

A post on Facebook by North Sunderland Community showed photographs of the graffiti along with a message which said: “We are appealing to parents to help with identifying any of the names which are evidenced in the attached photos.”