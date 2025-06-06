Depraved Sunderland stalker jailed for revenge porn

A depraved Sunderland stalker has been jailed for sending intimate images of his former girlfriend to her brother and two of her friends in a vile harassment campaign.

David Scott, 41, branded as ‘high risk’ to partners, is starting 14 months behind bars for offences a prosecutor said were designed to maximise humiliation and distress.

Cocaine abuser Scott, of Tintern Street, Bishopwearmouth, sent the photos via mobile phone messaging services last November, a court heard.

The bearded offender ensured the woman could be identified by homing in on a distinctive tattoo.

Her shocked sibling opened one image and was sent another 15 which he blanked away– and some were sent to a male and a female friend.

Prosecutor Paige Sparks said Scott even messaged the woman in which he appeared to threaten to disclose the images to her children.

In a victim statement, his ex-partner said her life had been turned upside down by his incessant stalking.

She revealed she had been forced to move home four times to get away from him and had quit her job.

Scott pleaded guilty to three counts of sharing a photograph or film of a person in an intimate state intending to cause alarm, distress or humiliation.

At South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court, he also admitted one count of stalking without fear, alarm or distress.

All offences were committed between Monday, November 11, and Monday, November 25 last year.

Magistrates jailed him for eight months for those crimes and activated in full a six-month suspended sentence, imposed last September for another matter, to run consecutively.

Ms Sparks revealed Scott and the woman’s relationship ended in February 2023.

On Monday, November 18 last year, he sent an image of her, identified by a tattoo, to her friends.

Ms Sparks said the victim was also sent an email in which Scott hinted he may send the images to her children.

The only image seen by her brother was one of her in her underwear, but he received 15 more.

The prosecutor added: “He couldn’t bring himself to open them because it was his sister. On December 1, the woman handed her phone to police.

“The defendant was interviewed under caution and made admissions.”

In court, the Probation Service described Scott as being of ‘high risk’ of harm to intimate partners and said he had used cocaine for several years.

Ben Hurst, defending, said Scott’s offending had ended work he did in the community with children in sport.

Mr Hurst added: “He understands he should not have sent these images.

“An issue that seems to have come to light is Mr Scott’s drug abuse. He wants help, he needs help.

“At the time of these offences, he says he was using recreational drugs.

“Yes, the images were disclosed to multiple people but not disclosed widely or publicly.”

Magistrates also imposed a five-year restraining order, barring Scott from contacting the woman or attending any place he knows her to be.

He must pay a £154 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.