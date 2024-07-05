Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two delivery drivers have been honoured for their bravely after stepping in to help police when an alleged brawl broke out at a hotel.

Pictured (from left): Nicky Heginbottom, Chief super Paul Stewart and Paul Grundy. Submitted. | Pictured (from left): Nicky Heginbottom, Chief super Paul Stewart and Paul Grundy.

Northumbria Police were called to a hotel in Washington after guests were reportedly being verbally abusive to staff.

But when police arrived on Friday, March 15, the situation allegedly escalated, and officers were reportedly subject to a violent attack.

Delivery staff Nicky Heginbottom, 42, and Paul Grundy, 53, were taking a welfare break at a nearby services, when they heard the situation unfolding.

Police said without hesitation, the pair jumped to the assistance of the officers to help detain two suspects.

After the incident, two 18-year-old men were arrested and later charged with assault – and are due to appear in Newcastle Crown Court later this year.

Presenting the ‘Commander’s Compliment’ award to Nicky and Paul at Whickham Station, Chief Superintendent and Area Commander Paul Stewart, of Northumbria Police, said: “We would always discourage the public from risking their own safety. But this was a great show of courage and bravery from Nicky and Paul.

“When our officers are called to a disturbance, we’re not always 100% sure what situation we’re going to be faced with.

“In this case, the mood changed in an instant and it was clear we needed to detain the suspects as quickly as possible whilst we waited for backup.

“The drivers just so happened to be in the right place at the right time – and we’re very grateful for their assistance.”

Celebrating his 42nd birthday on the same day as receiving his award, Nicky said: “Wow – what can I say? This is definitely a special way to mark a birthday.

“We’re just so pleased to have been invited to accept these awards.