Homeless Jack Locke, 20, took the meat, but was apprehended before he could take flight, a court heard.

The bird was among several food items he stole from the Tesco-operated One Stop outlet in Harbour View, Roker, on Thursday, January 26.

His offence was his fifth for theft in a short criminal career which magistrates in South Tyneside said indicated he was “on a slippery slope”.

Prosecutor Stephanie Cook said: “He entered the shop and collected meat products before leaving without making payment.

“He was found in possession of the stolen items. He was interviewed and made full admissions.”

Locke, who has six previous offences from four criminal convictions, pleaded guilty to theft of an uncooked chicken from a shop.

In an impact statement, bosses at the outlet said such thefts cost the business financially and insisted employees were entitled to work in a safe environment.

David Forrester, defending, said Locke was living on the streets when he stole and had been driven by hunger.

And he queried how Tesco could claim to suffer from such a small theft while making what he said was an annual profit upwards of £2bn.

Mr Forrester added: “The One Stop shop is actually a Tesco, so the impact statement from a company that made £2.6 billion profits last year is lost on me.

“He was street homeless and he was hungry. It seems a bit rich to get this impact statement from a business that makes billions.”

Magistrates sentenced Locke to a 12-month conditional discharge, with £85 court costs and a £26 victim surcharge.

John Lee, chair of the bench, said: “Theft is theft, whether from a company making billions or a local store making thousands of pounds.