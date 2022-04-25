Dealer started selling drugs as 'a hobby to pass the time'

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police found a stash of cocaine, gabapentin, etizolam, amphetamine, cannabis and four small cannabis plants when they searched Stephen Hailstone's home in Boldon, in June 2020.

Newcastle Crown Court heard "deal bags", scales and a cannabis grinder were also seized.

Hailstone, 42, now of Chilton Street, Sunderland, admitted possessing the cocaine, worth up to £720 and the class C drugs gabapentin and etizolam, worth up to £892, with intent to supply.

Stephen Hailstone.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He admitted possession of the small amounts of amphetamine and cannabis and production of cannabis.

Prosecutor Neil Pallister told the court Hailstone said when questioned that all of the drugs were for personal use.

But when "pressed" on having the scales and bags and the suggestion he was a "low level drug dealer", Hailstone confessed he had been supplying for around three weeks and had made about £100 from it.

He told officers: "Yeah, alright, I've been doing little bits.

"It's hard to explain, I'm in the flat all day, just trying to get by. It's like a hobby, just something to pass the time."

The court heard police had gone to Hailstone's house that day after an unrelated report of a disturbance at North Road in Boldon Colliery and the drugs were found during a search.

Jessica Slaughter, defending, said Hailstone, who is a father, has a realistic prospect of rehabilitation and an "unfortunate history" which includes him being attacked by knifemen who raided his home in 2016.

The court heard he has been in no trouble since he was caught with the drugs.

Mr Recorder Christopher Rose sentenced Hailstone to two years imprisonment, suspended for two years, with rehabilitation requirements and a three month curfew.

The judge told him: "I am not going to send you to custody today. I am going to impose a suspended sentence of imprisonment but you must be under no illusions how close you have come today to going to custody."