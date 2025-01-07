Dealer hid drugs and cash in ceiling of Sunderland hotel

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A drug dealer who stored cocaine and cash in the ceiling of a hotel he had been staying at for over a year has been put behind bars.

Police raided Muhon Miah's room at the Grand Hotel in Seaburn, Sunderland, in April last year and found some cannabis then discovered bags of cocaine in the roof space.

The officers also found over £30,000 cash stashed in the ceiling and the under the mattress.

Newcastle Crown Court heard when police went to Miah's home they found over £89,000 in the loft and more than £78,000 in a suitcase hidden behind newly built plaster board.

Miah, 25, of St. Jude's Tarrace, South Shields, South Tyneside, admitted possessing cocaine with intent to supply, possessing cannabis and two charges of concealing criminal property and has been locked up for eight years and seven months.

Prosecutor Robin Turton told the court Miah had been staying at the hotel between November 2022 and November 2023 under his own identity then changed the booking name to Peter Wilkinson.

On April 16 police executed a warrant at the hotel and Miah was identified as staying there, under the Wilkinson name.

Miah, who was in his room, was cautioned and arrested and the small bag of cannabis was found.

Mr Turton said: "Police noticed one of the panels of the ceiling in the room was slightly ajar."

The court heard a plastic bag containing 296.11g of cocaine was found hidden in the ceiling, along with some cash.

Further cash was found under the mattress, making a total of £30,825.

When officers raided Miah's home, they found £89,340 in the loft and £78,990 in a suitcase behind new plaster board.

Mr Turton told the court Miah had used his home like a "bank" for the cash, while he stayed at the hotel and told the court: "We are saying he's a drug dealer and these sums are the benefit of his drug dealing activity."

Laura Miller, defending, said Miah had fallen into the "wrong crowd" and the offending was unsophisticated.

Miss Miller told the court Miah had frequently changed rooms during his stay at the hotel and added: "He would regularly attend the reception desk, without attempting to disguise himself."

The court heard Miah has never been to prison before but while in custody on remand has made the most of his time by working and helping others.

Miss Miller added that Miah still has hopes for a legitimate career in the future and said: "He is very sorry, he knows he has made a mistake."

Judge Penny Moreland said Miah's hotel room ceiling contained "a stock in trade of a cocaine dealer".

Prosecutors have now launched proceedings under the Proceeds of Crime Act in relation to Miah's money and assets.