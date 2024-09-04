Dashcam appeal after Houghton mum dies following road collision
Kay Allan was driving a white Audi A3 on the eastbound carriageway of the B1281 when she was involved in a collision at Hesleden at 11.35am on Wednesday, August 28.
The 39-year-old sustained serious injuries and was taken to James Cook University Hospital, in Middlesbrough, where she died on Monday night as a result of her injuries.
Her heartbroken family paid tribute to her today, Wednesday, September 4, and said: “Kay was a loving mam, a special sister, an amazing daughter, and great friend to many.
“She will be missed more than words can say.”
They also thanked the members of the public who stopped to help at the scene, the emergency services, and the staff who cared for Kay in hospital.
An investigation into the incident is ongoing.
Anyone who witnessed the collision, or has any dashcam footage, is asked to contact Durham Constabulary’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit via [email protected] or on 101, quoting incident number 129 of August 28.