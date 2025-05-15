Dangerous rapist who spat on his teenage victim jailed

A man from Murton has been jailed after raping a teenage girl he had contacted on social media.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bailey Stubbs, 22, contacted the girl, who was under 16 at the time, on Snapchat.

Bailey Stubbs. | Durham Constabulary.

He arranged to meet her in person in December 2021 where he supplied her with alcohol and took her back to his home in Murton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Once there, Stubbs sexually assaulted the girl several times and forced her to have sex with him, despite her repeatedly telling him ‘no’.

Stubbs also strangled the girl and spat in her face.

Durham Crown Court heard when the terrified girl told Stubbs she wanted to go home, he told her she couldn’t leave and that he would take her home in the morning.

The brave girl managed to alert her parents who called police and Stubbs was arrested that night.

He was charged with several offences, including four counts of sexual assault, rape, assault, and false imprisonment, which he denied.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, a jury sitting at Durham Crown Court found Stubbs guilty of the offences and he has been jailed for 14 years.

Stubbs has also been placed on the Sex Offenders’ Register indefinitely and handed a restraining order preventing him from contacting the girl.

Detective Inspector Darren Wild, from Peterlee CID, said: “Stubbs is a dangerous offender who showed no regard for the devastating impact his actions would have on the girl.

“More than once he was told unwaveringly no by his victim, who was clearly distressed and had not given her consent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We want to praise the girl who has shown immense bravery throughout the investigation and subsequent trial and court proceedings.

“Her strength has prevailed and her attacker has been handed a lengthy prison sentence. I hope this will allow her to begin the healing process and put this terrible incident behind her.

“We hope this sentence serves as a stark warning to those with an unlawfully blurred view on consent that no always means no.

“If a person tells you no, attempts to push you away, freezes, or very clearly becomes distressed, it is clear that they have not given you consent to touch them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“No one should ever have to endure this type of assault. If you’ve been raped or sexually assaulted, please tell us – you will be listened to and we will believe you.”

You can report a rape or sexual assault via the report page on Durham Constabulary’s website. You can also call 101.

The Meadows Sexual Assault Referral Centre provides free, confidential healthcare and compassionate support to people who have experienced rape or sexual assault. Call 0330 223 0099.