Danger driver sped through Sunderland city centre at 70mph

The case was heard at Newcastle Crown Court.

Police spotted Kyal Mattocks driving too fast, in the middle of the road, in Sunderland on October 26.

Newcastle Crown Court heard the 26-year-old, who had no licence or insurance, did not let the police presence stop him.

Judge Sarah Mallett said: "You went on to drive at speed of over 60 then 70mph in the city centre and in residential areas, across junctions and colliding with barriers as well as driving off road across a field.

"This ended in a collision with a metal barrier and you then ran off before hiding."

Mattocks told police he had "panicked" when he was found and arrested.

The court heard Mattocks was "visibly under the influence of drugs" and tested positive for cannabis and amphetamine.

Mattocks, of Pennycross Road, Sunderland, admitted dangerous driving, having no insurance and no licence.

The court heard Mattocks, a dad-of-two, has made a "significant effort to turn his life around" since the offences, which happened at a difficult time in his life and wants to secure a positive future for his children.

Judge Mallett sentenced him to 11 months imprisonment but said the jail term could be suspended for 18 months "because of the steps you have taken on the road to a responsible and positive future".