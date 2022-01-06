Danger driver reached up to 130mph in bid to avoid police

Kane Sloanes crashed the BMW 1 series he was driving after travelling at "terrifying" speeds and ended up in hospital.

Police had received a tip off that Sloanes was under the influence of drink and drugs while driving the car, which belonged to his ex girlfriend and he did not have permission to drive.

Newcastle Crown Court heard officers spotted the 20-year-old, who had no licence or insurance, behind the wheel of the vehicle on Durham Road inSunderland in the early hours of April 13 and made attempts to pull him over.

Kane Sloanes.

But the court heard Sloanes refused to stop and continued towards the A19.

Prosecutor Marte Alnaes told the court: "On the A19 the defendant was driving at speeds of between 115mph and 130mph."

The court heard Sloanes lost control and crashed the vehicle as he headed towards Dalton Park.

He left the car, via the passenger side door and tried to run away but was detained and taken to Sunderland Royal Hospital.

He refused to give a specimen of blood for analysis but later admitted he had been drinking and taken cocaine.

Sloanes, of Teasdale Avenue, Houghton, admitted dangerous driving, failing to provide a specimen and having no insurance or licence.

Judge Tim Gittins sentenced him to six months behind bars with a two year road ban.

The judge told him: "The fact is, you should never have been near that car that night, given you had no proper licence were not insured and in circumstanceswhere you were to admit you had drank to excess and, on the face of it, taken drugs in the form of cocaine as well.

"Fortunately, by the Grace of God and through no thanks to any skill you demonstrated, no-one was killed or seriously injured."

Judge Gittins said there was a "very high risk of harm".

Kate Barnes, defending, said Sloanes, who has been in no trouble since and is not heavily convicted, has a good work history and was due to start a new jobthis week.