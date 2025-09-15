Google

A danger driver who rammed another motorist into a crash barrier by hitting her from behind while speeding at 90mph in the rain in Sunderland could be jailed.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Forensic analysis from the crash site on the southbound A19 dual carriageway on Saturday, July 15, 2023, showed John MacLeod, 32, had failed to hit his brakes.

MacLeod, of Seven Acres, Great Lumley, near Chester-le-Street, Co Durham, pleaded guilty to a charge of dangerous driving at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Magistrates heard the starting point for offence was 18 months behind bars and ordered an all-options pre-sentence report, confirming jail was a possibility.

The court was also told MacLeod had since been banned from the roads after being caught drink driving.

Prosecutor John Garside asked for MacLeod’s sentencing to take place at the higher Newcastle Crown Court, a move denied by magistrates for the time being.

Mr Garside said: “The driver was in her MG and driving southbound on the A19 when struck from behind by the defendant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“She was in the middle lane and her car was thrown across into the crash barrier. The weather conditions were poor and wet.

“Forensic analysis showed the Mercedes as not breaking and that it was driving at about 90mph. The defendant accepted that he had underestimated the weather.

“He was driving significantly in excess of the speed limit and that was not suitable driving for the road conditions.

“It’s a starting point of one-and-a-half years in jail.”

Summy Thandi, defending, said only: “I ask that this is committed to the crown court for sentence.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Magistrates said the case should be kept at the South Tyneside court but could be moved to the crown court if the pre-sentence report identified any aggravating issues.

They also questioned why the case had taken over two years to come to court but received no explanation from Mr Garside or Mr Thandi.

MacLeod, who is already subject to a driving ban due to his excess alcohol conviction, was handed an interim disqualification for his dangerous driving crime.

He will be sentenced at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, October 30.