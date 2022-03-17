Danger driver left pedestrian in hospital for nine days after Sunderland city centre collision

Bradley Bute’s victim suffered a collapsed lung and needed 30 stitches to head injuries after being hit in Borough Road, a court was told.

Bute, 23, of Tudor Grove, Plains Farm, was originally charged with driving without due care and attention for an incident which happened on Wednesday, December 1.

But at his appearance at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court, prosecutors changed the charge to causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

The case was heard at South Tyneside Magistrates Court.

He pleaded guilty, but his solicitor insisted Bute had been driving slowly - despite his victim’s lengthy hospital stay.

Prosecutor Emma O’Hegarty said the case was so serious it should be dealt with at crown court.

She said: “We don’t have full medical facts yet but the victim states he suffered a collapsed right lung and 30 stitches to his face and head.”

Bute pleaded guilty to dangerous driving.

Greg Flaxen, defending, said: “It’s in the city centre. I actually drove past this at the time.

“He was driving very slowly, but for whatever reason, the injured party hasn’t been seen and he has gone over the car.

“I think the serious injuries of the injured party take it out of your hands. I don’t think it’s going to be suitable, unfortunately.”

The court heard CCTV of the accident was in the hands of the Crown Prosecution Service, but it was not shown to magistrates.

They declined jurisdiction and Bute will be sentenced at Newcastle Crown Court on April 12.