Danger-driver led police on high-speed chase from Gateshead to Sunderland

A danger driver who led police on a nine-minute high-speed pursuit was arrested after crashing and fleeing with two pals, a court heard.

Andrew Palmer, 23, was targeted by the chasing officer who saw him leap from the driver’s seat and run off in the city’s Downhill area

After being caught, Palmer, of The Poplars, Marley Pots, Sunderland, admitted to being at the wheel when a Volvo was seen jumping a red light on the Felling Bypass at Gateshead.

Prosecutor Paul Anderson said the chase, which began at around 2am on Tuesday, November 28, also took in West Boldon and Hylton Red House.

He told South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court: “It starts on the Felling Bypass, where he contravened a red light. He speeds up towards Testos roundabout.

“He goes straight across but, prior to that, he clipped the curb and, where you turn off to the Boldon Colliery cinema, he almost clipped a curb.

“He managed to get the car back on the road. He doesn’t pop the tyres, and accelerated up the bank to Red House and into the Downhill area.

“He contravened another red light at excess speed, with the police following him. He was well in excess of the 30mph limit.

“He then lost control and crashed into the side of the road. All three people in the car de-camped but the officer concentrated on the driver.

“The officer briefly lost sight of him, but he was found and brought into custody. It’s quite a lengthy period of time.”

Palmer pleaded guilty to charges of dangerous driving, driving without insurance and driving without a licence.

Paul McAlindon, defending, said: “It was nine minutes, but it wasn’t all continuously dangerous driving.

“At first, the speed wasn’t dangerous. It’s two in the morning. It was then he went through the red light.

“He takes no issue with the facts of the case. He does have some learning difficulties and mental health issues. He is aware that it’s a mandatory disqualification.”

District Judge Zoe Passfield told Palmer his crime of dangerous driving was so serious his case must be sent to Newcastle Crown Court.