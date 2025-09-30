Danger driver jailed after sparking police chase in Audi he had stolen

A danger driver sparked a police chase in a £20,000 Audi he had just stolen during a burglary.

Lewis Wood crept into a family home in Sunderland in the early hours of August 31, wearing a balaclava and gloves and took the keys to the car outside.

Lewis Wood, 19. | NP

Newcastle Crown Court heard the occupants were disturbed by the sound of their front door closing and when they looked outside they realised the silver Audi A3 had gone.

A doorbell camera device captured footage of the masked intruder entering the house and the police were alerted.

Officers, with support from a police helicopter, tracked the vehicle down and Wood drove at excessive speed, through "multiple" red lights and put other road users at risk before he tried to flee on foot and was arrested.

Wood, 19, of no fixed address, who had been out of prison for a week, admitted dangerous driving, no insurance, driving while disqualified, burglary and theft of the car.

The court heard he has 33 convictions, including burglaries and driving offences.

Jordan Parkinson, defending, said: "He was released from custody one week prior and has been recalled until May 2027."

Miss Parkinson said Wood had a difficult upbringing, lost his mother at a young age, has never had a job and is now a father.

Mr Recorder Richard Stubbs sentenced Wood to 876 days behind bars with a four year road ban.

The recorder said: "At around 2am the victims were woken by the sound of their front door closing.

"They looked outside and saw their silver Audi A3 had gone, its value is estimated at £20,000.

"The Ring doorbell camera showed a male, that was you, enter their address and get their car keys before leaving.

"You were wearing a balaclava. The vehicle was located by officers in Sunderland and a police chase ensued.

“I have seen dashcam footage which lasts around five minutes and involves high speeds.

"During the pursuit you drove on the wrong side of the road, narrowly missed another member of the public and drove at excessive speed throughout."

The recorder said he accepted Wood has struggled with mental health and had no real opportunity to address his problems.