Danger driver crashed new car after chase that lasted just one minute

A danger driver lost control of his newly bought car and smashed into a lamppost after a police chase that lasted just seconds.

Antony Gardiner, who had no licence or insurance, sped away from cops' blue lights in Sunderland but lost control of his Land Rover and crashed after just one minute.

Pictures show the lamppost was left leaning over after the collision last August.

Gardiner crashed his Land Rover

Newcastle Crown Crown Court heard damage was caused to the vehicle and lamppost and Gardiner told officers at the scene: “I hold my hands up mate, sorry. I just bought the car.”

The 34-year-old said he had ‘panicked’ because he thought he had been spotted with no seatbelt on and repeated that he was sorry. Prosecutor Gabrielle Wilks told the court: “The dangerous driving lasted somewhere in the region of approximately one minute.”

Miss Wilks told the court police had noticed Gardiner's Land Rover as it approached the junction of Toward Road and Gray Road in the city as it appeared to travelling at excessive speed.

The officer had to ‘slam on his brakes’ to avoid a collision when the Land Rover failed to give way or slow but Gardiner did not stop and carried on towards Ryhope.

Miss Wilks said the officer activated the police car lights in a bid to get the vehicle to stop and added: "The next time the Land Rover was spotted it had crashed head-on into a lamppost on the central reservation."

Gardiner, of Corporation Road, Sunderland, admitted dangerous driving, having no licence and no insurance.

Judge Nathan Adams told him: “You say you were concerned they were going to warn you because you were not wearing a seatbelt.

Antony Gardiner

“You decided to take off at high speed, drive dangerously through a number of junctions then lost control of your vehicle and crashed into a lamppost.”

Judge Adams said Gardiner showed a ‘complete lack of thinking skills’ and could have crashed into a building or a person.

Vic Laffey, defending, said Gardiner has a job and has children and added: “It wouldn't be unreasonable for him to lose his liberty but it would be a great shame if he did.”