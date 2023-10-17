Danger driver caught in Sunderland ordered to take 'thinking skills' sessions

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A convicted danger driver has been spared jail after being caught motoring in Sunderland while disqualified.

Police found Kevin Bailey, 51, at the wheel when they pulled over a Volkswagen EOS on the A183 Chester Road in the early hours.

Checks showed Bailey, of Deleval, Chester-le-Street, was banned in 2017 and not allowed to get behind the wheel until an extended test had been passed.

While committing the offence on Friday, September 29, he was subject to a low-level community order, imposed in June for an unspecified matter.

Magistrates in South Tyneside told Bailey they had the power to jail him for up to 26 weeks, but instead imposed a 12-month community order.

Prosecutor Emma O’Hegarty said: “The evidence comes from a police officer who was on mobile patrol in Sunderland at around 12.30am.

“He was on Chester Road when he saw a Volkswagen EOS and stopped the car for checks. They showed the defendant was driving while disqualified.

“The defendant immediately identified himself. The officer carried out further checks which showed Mr Bailey was banned until test passed.

“The crown place this as high culpability but lesser harm, with up to 12 weeks’ custody.”

Bailey pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified and driving without insurance.

He has 26 previous convictions, including twice driving while disqualified, the last in 1996.

His five-year ban was imposed by Newcastle Crown Court for dangerous driving.

John Williams, defending, said Bailey had suffered serious head injuries in a workplace accident, with no compensation following.

In response, his employer had offered him a job for life and more recently a car, which Bailey had owned for just a day when pulled over.

He added: “It all goes back to the accident, where he was highly likely to have got substantial compensation.

“I think it was a routine police check. I don’t think there was any great distance travelled.

“He knew the five-year disqualification had expired but he didn’t understand that he couldn’t drive until test passed.”

Bailey’s community order has requirements of 20 rehabilitation days and 19 sessions of the Thinking Skills programme.