Danger driver back behind bars after high speed chase through Sunderland

A danger driver caught on video throwing a delivery man off the bonnet of a van he'd stolen is back behind bars after leading police on a high-speed chase.

Anthony Newall was jailed for five years and four months in 2020 after he got behind the wheel of a Citroen Berlingo while its owner was dropping parcels off in Northumberland.

On that occasion, the victim tried to jump on top of the bonnet in an attempt to stop Newall from making off but as he did so he was flung from the road, leaving with him a fractured skull.

Newcastle Crown Court heard Newall had been made subject of a driving ban of seven years and eight months after he admitted robbery and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

But despite the order, he got back behind the wheel last month and again drove in a reckless manner. The 36-year-old was on licence for the earlier offences but was recalled to prison after police arrested him in Sunderland, Tyne and Wear for his latest crimes.

He pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, driving whilst disqualified and having no insurance.

Mr Recorder Christopher Rose said: “As a result of these offences you have been recalled to custody to serve out the remainder of the sentence that was imposed in October 2020 - the offence of robbery and causing serious injury by dangerous driving when you sought to take by force a delivery van and in doing so caused serious injuries to the delivery driver.

“I must pass sentence in relation of these three serious offences to mark the seriousness that, not withstanding that lengthy period of imprisonment that you received in 2020, on being released from custody, you have gone out and driven again whilst disqualified, with no insurance, and in a dangerous manner.

“The facts are very straight forward. You were observed by police officers driving a Ford Transit van on Chester Road in Sunderland on the 6th of April 2024.

“He attempted to cause you to stop by illuminating his blue lights.

“You saw him. You clearly realised just how much trouble you would be in if you were apprehended and you sped off.

“What then followed was a pursuit in which you drove at excessive speeds of 55mph in a 30mph zone.