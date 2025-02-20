Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle Crown Court has today (February 20) heard how a danger driver left his then girlfriend in a coma when he crashed his mum's car which he had been driving at around 100mph despite his passengers' pleas to "slow down".

Jake Clapham-Richmond, who took the Mitsubishi Outlander without permission and held just a provisional licence, lost control and crashed into the central reservation on the A19 in Sunderland on July 22 2023.

Newcastle Crown Court heard his three passengers were all taken to hospital with serious injuries and he also required emergency surgery.

Clapham-Richmond, 27, of Coach Road Estate, Washington, Tyne and Wear, admitted three charges of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and one of aggravated vehicle taking.

Prosecutor Graham O'Sullivan said the defendant's then girlfriend had been a front seat passenger and told the court: "She cannot recall what happened but as a result of the crash she suffered bleed on the brain, a blood clot on her lung, underwent emergency surgery and suffered three strokes.

"She was in a coma for seven days and remained in hospital until August 25 2023, a period of little over a month."

In an impact statement the woman said she used to be "larger than life" and loved going out and about with friends and family.

But she added: "My whole life changed for the worse on that dreadful day. That day I lost everything.

"The injuries have been utterly horrific."

The victim said she lost her memory, her confidence, suffered pain and had part of her skull removed to relieve pressure on her brain.

She added: "When I finally woke up it was like living a nightmare every day. I didn't know what was real, what were nightmares or simply my mind playing tricks on me.

"I will never be able to accept what Jake did to us all that day. He will never know how much this has hurt me, in every way imaginable.

"I hope the judge can understand how much this has affected me and will do so for the rest of my life."

She added that she hoped the defendant would be sentenced with the "full force of the law".

The court heard the two back seat male passengers also suffered serious injuries including fractures.

Mr O'Sullivan told the court the passengers had warned Clapham-Richmond to "calm down" while he was driving erratically and "weaving left and right" towards the junction with the A690.

One of the male passengers said when the crash happened it was "like a thousand noises all in one" and he saw that the other man in the back seat was unconscious.

The other man said the driving was "idiotic", particularly considering the weather conditions.

Mr O'Sullivan added: "All three passengers, he said, were telling the defendant to slow down but the defendant made no attempt to do so in response to what they were saying."

The court heard data from the car revealed Clapham-Richmond had been driving at 99.4mph nine and a half seconds before the crash.

Laura Miller, defending, said Clapham-Richmond does not accept the people in the car were telling him to slow down before the collision but agreed he would be sentenced on that basis.

Miss Miller added: "Mr Clapham-Richmond was also seriously hurt in this crash.

"The decision to take his mother's car that day and the decision to drive the way he did will stay with him for the rest of his life.

"He is actually still on crutches because of it.

"He is very sorry, very sorry he has caused these injuries to the people in the vehicle."

Miss Miller said the defendant was "visibly moved" when he heard the impact statements of the victims and added: "He knows he needs to be punished for his actions."

Judge Stephen Earl will sentence Clapham-Richmond next week