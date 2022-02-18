Danger drink-driver reached speeds of up to 100mph on A19 in Sunderland before crashing

District Judge Zoe Passfield told Shaun Kenney, 47, of Quin Square, South Hetton, his offences had crossed the custody threshold.

But she spared him jail for his offences, which happened on Wednesday, December 29, because he had begun the long road to alcohol abstinence.

South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court heard he narrowly missed hitting the rear of a truck at around 100mph on the southbound A19.

Shaun Kenney.

After turning onto a slip road, he clipped a grass verge – and then gave a positive roadside breath test to police.

Jailing him for 12 weeks but suspending the term for 18 months, Judge Passfield said: “It’s fortunate that nobody was killed or seriously injured. You are included in that.

“The offences are serious enough for a prison sentence. The question I have to ask myself is whether that is immediate or if it can be suspended.

“The reason it can be suspended is that you have already started to address the problems that caused these offences. Effectively, the ball is in your court.”

Prosecutor Sarah Malkinson said police were tipped off to a suspected drink-driver in a Ford Focus at around 8pm.

She added: “He was travelling in excess of the speed limit, at around 100mph, and he almost struck the rear of an HGV.

“As he approached a roundabout on a slip road at great speed, he caused his car to collide with the verge.”

Married dad Kenney gave a reading of 101mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 35mcg.

He pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and drink-driving at an earlier hearing.

Gerry Armstrong, defending, said Kenney was being supported by an alcohol treatment service.

He added: “The way the alcohol had made him act was that he was not functioning as he should.”

Judge Passfield imposed the suspended sentence for the danger driving charge, for which she banned him from driving for 24 months.

Kenney must undertake 15 rehabilitation days and a six-month alcohol treatment programme.