Dad who killed OAP in motoring tragedy caught driving son to school just six months into road ban

Tasawar Hussain, 53, of Fatfield Park, Fatfield, got behind the wheel to travel just 320m to the primary school - because the boy was late for class.

But he was seen pulling into the car park by an off-duty policeman on Friday, June 17.

His decision to drive had “come back to haunt him”, his solicitor admitted to magistrates in South Tyneside, who warned they could have jailed him.

Retail worker Hussain killed George Brown, 84, in an accident outside a NISA outlet in Whitley Place, Holywell, Whitley Bay, in December 2020.

He alighted his works' van and went into the outlet but failed to engage the parking brake.

The vehicle rolled backwards and struck Mr Brown, who died at the scene from head and body injuries.

Last December at Newcastle Crown Court, Hussain pleaded guilty to causing death by careless driving.

He was handed a 12-month driving ban, a two-month electronically monitored curfew and 100 hours of unpaid work.

At his latest hearing, prosecutor Paul Anderson said Hussain was detained by an off-duty officer who has noticed him driving his vehicle into the school’s car park.

Mr Anderson added: “He got out and took a child into the school. The reason he drove was because his child was late for school and that he hadn’t driven a particularly long distance.”

Hussain pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified and driving without insurance.

Michael Crowe, defending, said Mr Brown’s death had left Hussain “consumed by guilt” and he had subsequently suffered stress and was in declining health.

He added: “He has made a significant mistake in that he has on this occasion driven his son to school.

“He found he was running late, and he was concerned his son was going to be late. It was an extremely foolish decision to drive.

“He decided to make the rash decision to drive which has come back to haunt him.”

Hussain was sentenced to an 18-month community order, with 80 hours unpaid work and 10 rehabilitation days.