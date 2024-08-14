Dad-to-be who live streamed his part in violent disorder in Sunderland gets jailed
and live on Freeview channel 276
Reece Greenwood, 31, posted footage on Facebook of himself “actively encouraging” the rioters and “verbally abusing police officers repeatedly”.
He shouted encouragement as others threw missiles at officers and could be heard making racial and religious remarks such as “****ing Muslim *******s” and “whose streets, our streets” – a phrase “synonymous with the English Defence League”, Newcastle Crown Court heard.
A judge was told scenes of people throwing rocks and readying beer kegs to throw seemed to buoy Greenwood, and he was heard laughing on the footage.
He also filmed a mob vandalising a police vehicle.