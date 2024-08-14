Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A father-to-be who live-streamed himself shouting racial slurs during riots in Sunderland has been jailed for two-and-a-half years for violent disorder.

Reece Greenwood was involved in Sunderland disorder. | Northumbria Police

Reece Greenwood, 31, posted footage on Facebook of himself “actively encouraging” the rioters and “verbally abusing police officers repeatedly”.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He shouted encouragement as others threw missiles at officers and could be heard making racial and religious remarks such as “****ing Muslim *******s” and “whose streets, our streets” – a phrase “synonymous with the English Defence League”, Newcastle Crown Court heard.

A judge was told scenes of people throwing rocks and readying beer kegs to throw seemed to buoy Greenwood, and he was heard laughing on the footage.

He also filmed a mob vandalising a police vehicle.