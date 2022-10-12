Dad smashed up cash machine with axe in ‘moment of madness’ after it swallowed his card, court told

Nikki Campbell, 32, of Gladstone Street, Roker, returned to the ATM with a chopper and smashed it up in a “moment of madness”.

Campbell was spotted with the weapon at around the time of his attack near the Best-one outlet in Roker Baths Road.

Police did not catch him causing £325 of damage on Thursday, June 23, and CCTV was unclear, but he admitted responsibility after his arrest.

The case was heard at South Tyneside Magistrates Court.

Prosecutor Paul Anderson told magistrates in South Tyneside: “It’s a rather peculiar case.

“What happens is that Mr Campbell goes to a cash point and the ATM takes his card. He is left frustrated because he can’t get his money.

“There are ways to react next and Mr Campbell doesn’t take the one that would be of thinking rationally.

“He gets home and gets himself an axe and is seen walking down the street. Members of the public call the police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They arrest him and in due course, they find the defendant has used the axe to attack the machine, which is outside a shop.

“In interview he is very cordial and accepts that he had an axe and damaged the ATM.”

Campbell pleaded guilty to possession of an offensive weapon and causing criminal damage to the ATM, which belonged to Note Machine Ltd.

Joanne Gatens, defending, said dad-of-five Campbell was hard-working.

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said his reformation happened after being released from a prison sentence in 2012 – and he had not since offended.

Mrs Gatens added: “This was a moment of madness on his part. He’s been working away and had been drinking with work colleagues.

“He had ordered food, but the cash machine ate his card. He took his frustrations out on the machine.

“There is some CCTV footage, but it couldn’t be proven what he had in his hand. He’s not drinking anymore.”

Advertisement Hide Ad