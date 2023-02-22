Dad punched 'nuisance' unconscious outside Sunderland nightspot

The incident happened outside 7even in Sunderland city centre.

Michael Coombs, 43, “snapped” when his drunken victim would not leave him and his friends alone outside the city centre 7even club.

Coombs, of Crossbrook Road, Blakelaw, Newcastle, hit him once in an attack captured on CCTV at around 3am on Sunday, November 13.

His victim suffered fractures to his skull and cheekbone – and bleeding to his brain – from his head hitting the pavement.

He spent three days in hospital from an attack he could not recall and knew nothing of until informed by police when he awoke.

At South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court, District Judge Zoe Passfield jailed Coombs for eight months, suspended for two years – and told him he could have killed.

Prosecutor Paul Clark said: “The victim was on a night out in Sunderland with friends and had visited numerous bars.

“He had lost his friends and had wandered around looking for them. He went to The Cooper Rose bar and then Life of Riley, and ultimately to the club 7even.

“He remembers going into a bar and his card being declined. He had been drinking pints of lager, and Jack Daniel’s. He can’t remember what time he went into 7even.

“He doesn’t remember being outside 7even at all. The next thing he remembers is waking up in hospital.

“He suffered a fractured cheekbone, a fractured skull and some bleeding to the brain.

“He was in hospital for three days for observation. He was punched once by Mr Coombs.”

In a statement read to the court, a doorman said he had seen the victim talking to a group which included the defendant.

He stated he kept an eye on them and then heard a “large thud” and looked to find the man unconscious and with bleeding coming from his head.

The bouncer said Coombs asked him what he should do and was advised to remain and speak to police, which he did.

Coombs, who has no previous convictions, pleaded guilty to a charge of wounding or inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent.

His victim suffered no lasting health damage, the court was told.

Angus Westgarth, defending, said: “He showed immediate remorse at the scene. He held his head in his hands over what he had done.

“It certainly wasn’t Mr Coombs’ intention to inflict the injuries the victim sustained. It’s clear that the victim was being a nuisance in the club and outside.

“He had asked him to move away. He feels he was being pushed and prodded. He said that something just snapped in him.”

Judge Passfield ordered Coombs, who is in employment, to complete six rehabilitation days and 200 hours of unpaid work and pay his victim £500 compensation.