Dad pelted missiles during riots in Sunderland city centre

Police on the streets in Sunderland at the height of the summer riots.

A dad who pelted missiles and pushed a picnic table towards police during a city centre riot has been locked up.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shane Amer joined in the mass disorder that erupted in Sunderland and mirrored similar shocking scenes across the country last August.

Prosecutor Neil Pallister said Amer was "heavily involved" in the trouble and was seen repeatedly attacking the police with objects.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amer, 29, of Shrewsbury Terrace, Sunderland, admitted riot and has been jailed for three years and two months.

Mr Pallister told Newcastle Crown Court Amer's involvement was caught on CCTV and added: "He is seen throwing a missile at the police line outside The Yard building then goes on to commit further acts of violence.

"He throws a missile at the police during an altercation outside an Aldi store.

"He throws numerous missiles at the police during an altercation outside The Yard building.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He and others can be seen on the footage throwing items which include rocks, traffic cones and a heavy floor support stand, which he is seen throwing at the police line.

"He and others throw beer kegs at the police. The beer keg he throws is thrown at head height towards an officer, who had to duck out of the way.

"He is seen kicking the ground-floor windows of The Yard building and pushing a large bin towards the windows.

"He comes across a parked police vehicle and used a beer keg to attempt to smash the windows of the stationary and unoccupied police vehicle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He rolls the keg along the ground, having covered his hands with the clothing he was wearing, presumably to try and remove his finger prints and DNA evidence from the keg he had been using.

"He is part of a large group advancing towards a police line. He and others push a picnic table towards the police line outside the front of the Empire Theatre."

The court heard during the widespread trouble that day police officers, dogs and horses were pelted with missiles as areas became unsafe for ordinary members of the public.

Mr Pallister said: "Officers were met with serious and sustained levels of violence. Officers were attacked with missiles and verbally abused.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Four officers required hospital treatment and some are not fit enough to return to frontline duties.

"Police vehicles were targeted and damaged. Several patrol cars needed repairs.

"At times lone police on vehicle patrol found themselves targeted by offenders in the middle of the protest.

"Families of a number of officers were at home in fear for their loved ones out on duty, having witnessed the horror of what was unfolding on news and social media."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard the city's police hub was set on fire, business premises were smashed and shops were looted.

Cole Cockburn, defending, said Amer had not planned to attend the protest but got involved after drinking and taking cocaine.

The court heard Amer "deeply regrets" his action and is now sober and drug free.

Mr Cockburn said Amer read some of the statements made by police who were attacked that day and added: "He acknowledged the terror those officers must have felt and said he was very ashamed to have played a part.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He has embarrassed not only himself but his family, in particular his one-year-old son."

Northumbria Police Chief Constable Vanessa Jardine said in an impact statement police vehicles as well as community buildings and businesses came under attack that day.

Ms Jardine said the violence was met with a £1.517m policing operation and the full psychological cost to officers involved is yet to be known.