Jamie Wales, 31, of Sydney Street in Boldon Colliery, pleaded guilty to the charge when he appeared before South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court.

The court heard he had been drinking throughout the day and had had around 20 pints.

Rachel Glover, prosecuting, said emergency workers, including ambulance crews and police, were called to Hudson Street in South Shields shortly after 1am on October 5 following reports of a man lying down in the road.

She said when the paramedic arrived Wales was lying in the road with his eyes closed.

The NHS worker woke Wales who was startled and became abusive and struck out, hitting the paramedic in the neck. The paramedic was not injured during the incident.

Ms Glover said: “He had to restrain him until the police arrived.”

She said the defendant later told police he has finished a night shift the morning before and gone straight out drinking and had consumed about 20 pints.

Ms Glover said dad-of-two Wales told police he couldn’t remember the incident, but said it didn’t sound like something he would do.

In his statement the paramedic said: “I do not expect to come to work to be assaulted by anyone.”

Kevin Smallcombe, defending, said Wales was very sorry for the incident.

He said: “He is very apologetic for what happened that night. It is out of character for him.”

He said Wales is a hard-working man, who does permanent night shifts, and shares responsibility for his two children.

Mr Smallcombe said: “He had spent the day in the pub. He and found himself at Tyne Dock on his way home.

“He accepts that people who are trying to help him don’t deserve that.

“He is deeply apologetic about what happened, he has apologised to the key worker. He doesn’t normally behave in that way and it is way out of character, in short he is very sorry.”