Craig Dalkin, 33, is alleged to have carried out the assault on the 31-year-old in Newbottle Street, Houghton, at around 8.10pm on Saturday, July 30.

Dalkin, of Marsden Close, Houghton, did not enter a plea to a charge of wounding with intent to commit GBH.

District Judge Zoe Passfield told him his alleged crime was so serious that it could only be dealt with at a crown court.

Police received a report of a suspected assault on Newbottle Street in Houghton-le-Spring via the ambulance service.

At South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court, prosecutor Paul Anderson said: “On the face of it, it appears to be a completely unprovoked attack where the defendant has punched, two blows.

“The victim suffered a bleed to the brain after his head hit the ground and is currently under sedation for at least 48 hours.

“CCTV clearly shows the assault, although I haven’t personally viewed it.

“He’s shown CCTV and accepts that he’s the person but says he acted in self-defence and that the complainant produced a knife and was going to cut the defendant’s throat.”

Val Bell, defending, said: “I’ve seen the CCTV and it’s a very brief incident. It’s clear there’s a verbal altercation.

“There’s no suggestion the two men knew each other.”

Dalkin, who is in employment, was granted conditional bail to appear at Newcastle Crown Court on Tuesday, August 30.