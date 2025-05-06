Cyclist taken to hospital and driver arrested following collision

Neil Fatkin
By Neil Fatkin
Published 6th May 2025, 16:30 BST
A cyclist has been taken to hospital after a reported collision with a car, and a driver has been arrested.

A spokesperson for Durham Constabulary said: “Police were called at 12.20pm today (May 6) to reports of a collision involving a car and a cyclist on North Road, Durham.

“The cyclist was treated at the scene by ambulance paramedics. The driver was arrested on suspicion of several driving offences and the road is now open.”

A cyclist has been taken to hospital following the collision on North Road.

The North East Ambulance Service have confirmed the cyclist was taken to hospital.

A spokesperson said: "We were called to road traffic incident on North Road in Durham on Tuesday 6 May at 12:17. We dispatched one ambulance crew and one patient was taken to University Hospital of North Durham."

