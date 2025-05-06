Cyclist taken to hospital and driver arrested following collision

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A cyclist has been taken to hospital after a reported collision with a car, and a driver has been arrested.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for Durham Constabulary said: “Police were called at 12.20pm today (May 6) to reports of a collision involving a car and a cyclist on North Road, Durham.

“The cyclist was treated at the scene by ambulance paramedics. The driver was arrested on suspicion of several driving offences and the road is now open.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A cyclist has been taken to hospital following the collision on North Road. | A cyclist has been taken to hospital following the collision on North Road.

The North East Ambulance Service have confirmed the cyclist was taken to hospital.

A spokesperson said: "We were called to road traffic incident on North Road in Durham on Tuesday 6 May at 12:17. We dispatched one ambulance crew and one patient was taken to University Hospital of North Durham."