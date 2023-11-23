Customer squirted ammonia in pub manager's face at Yates in Sunderland

He was spared an immediate jail sentence

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Bradley Bute. Picture c/o Northumbria Police.

A customer squirted ammonia into a pub manager's face after being told to leave the city centre bar.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bradley Bute was ordered out of Yates in Sunderland on March 18 2023 after being told by staff "you've had enough".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle Crown Court heard Bute eventually left but came back and when he was refused another drink he squirted ammonia, from a yellow Jif lemon bottle, into the face of the manager.

The corrosive liquid hit her eyeball and cheek. Fortunately she suffered "irritation and fear" but no lasting physical injuries.

Prosecutor Neil Pallister told the court Bute, had been been told to leave the pub as he was "swaying all over" and had tripped up some steps but he refused to go.

He fell to the floor when another customer tried to help him exit and spat towards a barman but did finally leave the premises.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Pallister told the court: "He eventually came back in, asking for another drink.

"He was told he wasn't being served.

"The manager walked over and told him he needed to leave.

"She saw him holding a yellow Jif lemon bottled. He lifted it up and squirted the contents into her face.

"She described the liquid hitting her left eyeball and cheek. Her eye instantly started to sting."

The court heard the manager grabbed the bottle from Bute's grasp and threw it behind the bar out of his reach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He tried to retrieve it back but customers stepped in to help and he then left but once outside he picked up a road sign and threw it at the bar door, causing damage.

The manager said in an impact statement: "I feel lucky I was not more seriously injured. I could easily have sustained life changing injuries."

The court heard at the time of the attack Bute was awaiting sentence for causing serious injury to a 67-year-old man by dangerous driving.

The victim had been crossing Borough Road in the city when he was hit in December 2021 and spent nine days in hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In August last year Bute was jailed for 10 months for that offence.

He was back in court in February this year for a communications and knife offence after he called 999 and made threats to police and claimed he was armed and "would kill the next person he saw".

Bute, 25, of no fixed address, admitted attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent, having a corrosive substance in public, criminal damage and common assault in relation to the pub attack.

Speaking from custody where he has been held on remand, Bute told the court today he has received help for his own mental health in prison and become a mentor to help others.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: "I have lived a clean life in here. It has made me realise I have always lived quite a normal life."

Bute told the court he turned to drugs after he badly injured the pedestrian and added: "It was a very, very dark time in my life, I didn't know how to deal with it."

But he added: "I want to go back to my normal life, I'm hoping it's not too late."

Judge Amanda Rippon said she accepted Bute's life had "spiralled downward" as a result of the driving offence and that probation officials are convinced he has now matured and changed his way of thinking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Judge Rippon said Bute could have "one chance" to prove he has changed and sentenced him to two years, suspended for two years, with mental health, rehabilitation and alcohol monitoring requirements.