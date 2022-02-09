Cruel thief stole bag from homeless man containing "all of his possessions" as he slept in Sunderland doorway

Jordan Hutchinson took the army-style camouflage bag from underneath the victim's head as he slept in a doorway in Sunderland city centre last August.

Hutchinson then warned he would stab the man when he tried to get the bag, containing a jacket, socks, trousers and a water bottle, back from him.

Prosecutor Neil Pallister told Newcastle Crown Court the victim was asleep in the early hours of the morning and added: "At the time he was using an army style camouflage bag as a pillow.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jordan Hutchinson.

"He was suddenly awoken by a male pulling the bag from underneath his head.

"He described the defendant getting very close to his face and jumped up."

The court heard the victim grabbed his hat and sleeping mat but Hutchinson took the bag.

Mr Pallister added: "He ran after him. He stated he had all of his possessions in that bag."

The victim tracked Hutchinson to an alleyway and saw him searching through the bag.

He was then warned "**** off or I will stick you".

The court heard the victim was frightened and felt worried Hutchinson had a knife and would carry out his threat so let him and the bag go, even though it"contained all of his possessions".

Hutchinson was stopped by police nearby and made a run for it until he was caught by a police dog.

In November Hutchinson targeted Nisa store in the city, where he produced a machete and demanded cash until the store owner "laughed" at him and sounded the panic alarm, which caused him to run off empty handed.

The victim said afterwards his laughter had been him "putting on a brave face" and he was actually scared by what happened.

The following day Hutchinson targeted a 50-year-old woman who had been out shopping.

The court heard Hutchinson tugged at her bag strap, which made the contents fall to the ground and he helped himself to her purse.

Mr Pallister said: "She attempted to chase him but due to her asthma was unable to do so."

Hutchinson, 20, of Lewis Crescent, Hendon, Sunderland, admitted theft from person, using threatening words and behaviour, obstructing a constable, attempted robbery and robbery.

Mr Recorder Shakil Najib sentenced him to a total of 42 months behind bars.

Jamie Adams, defending, said Hutchinson has "significant remorse" and has now completely detoxified from the drugs he was taking when he committed the offences.