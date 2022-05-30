Cruel criminal stabbed dog 12 times and left her to die on Sunderland beach

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luke Proffit, 22, caused a number of wounds to Bella, his German Shepard, who was found injured and bleeding by a member of the public in Sunderland.

Newcastle Crown Court heard that despite the best efforts by vets to save her, the dog later passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Prosecutor Kevin Wardlaw said that a worker from the Happier Days For Strays charity received a call notifying them the dog was on Hendon Beach on December 16 last year.

Luke Proffit who stabbed his own dog 12 times and left it for dead on Hendon Beach Sunderland. The dog later died of its injuries. Proffit has been jailed for 18 months at Newcastle Crown Court today.

He told the court that the dog was found to be a healthy weight but had blood coming from her body.

Mr Wardlaw said: "She attended and saw a female dog covered in blood and unable to walk due to the injuries sustained.

"The dog was given pain relief. The intention being the dog would be anaesthetised the following morning and treated.

"There were two 2cm wounds to the left chest resulting in penetrative chest injury."

The dog was found at Hendon Beach in Sunderland.

The court heard that Bella also suffered multiple wounds to her neck and a further two puncture wounds to her body.

However, despite CPR being administrated, she passed away after going into heart failure whilst under the anaesthetic.

Mr Wardlaw added: "It's clear that due to the extent of her injuries it was a sustained and prolonged assault and caused suffering which ultimately led to her death.

"At the time it was not known who the dog belonged to. On the 16th of December the defendant had contacted his mental health worker stating he had stabbed his dog."

After he was arrested by police, Proffit provided no comment in interview but did tell officers "It's not illegal to kill your dog."

Proffit, of no fixed address, later admitted causing unnecessary suffering to animal. He has 25 previous convictions.

He also committed the offence whilst under the supervision of an unrelated suspended prison sentence.

Jane Waugh, mitigating, told the court: "This is not someone who has badly treated their pet over a number of weeks or months or even years.

"This is one awful incident on an otherwise healthy animal.

"It was a good weight and was in good condition and the defendant is full of remorse and couldn't really explain what led to this incident."

Ms Waugh added that Proffit had been suffering from voices in his head but said the condition has stabilised since his time in custody.

She added: "He is horrified by what he did and is full of remorse for it."

However, Judge Edward Bindloss sentenced Proffit to 18 months behind bars.

The judge said: "She was an adult female three to six years. Up until the day of you injured her she was in good condition.

"You were somebody who had been suffering from emotional and unstable personality disorder and that was exasperated by substance abuse.

"You took Bella outside with a knife and you stabbed her 12 times in a prolonged and sustained attack and went back to your flat.

"I have taken the view it would not be appropriate to suspend the sentence."