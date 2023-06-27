A serial criminal who launched an attack on two police officers while high on drugs has found himself back behind bars.

Anthony Richmond, who has 81 previous convictions for 207 offences, kicked out and spat at cops who were trying to detain him following an attempted break-in at a property in the early hours of April 29.

Prosecutor Joe Culley told Newcastle Crown Court: "The complainant was at his home address in Shiney Row in Sunderland which is a cul-de-sac street.

"He was awoken by his dogs barking. He then saw a notification on his doorbell camera.

"The footage shows the defendant attempting to try the handle and attempting to enter his house."

The court heard by the time the homeowner came downstairs, Richmond had fled and so he rang the police who found and arrested him.

Mr Culley said officers then blue-lighted the defendant to Sunderland Royal Hospital after his lips turned blue due to suspected drug taking.

However, the court heard he began to hurl abuse at the police and tried to lash out while at hospital.

Whilst being detained, he spat at one of the officers which landed on his trousers and later kicked out at another.

The 36-year-old, of Beatrice Terrace, Shiney Row, was arrested and said in his interview he was trying to find his friend's address which led him to trying the homeowner's door.

However, he later admitted attempted burglary and two counts of assaulting an emergency worker.

The court heard he was also on licence for a previous offence at the time.

Fiona Lamb, mitigating, said: "He's always said it wasn't pre-planned at all.

"He was actually doing very well on his licence and his progress was described as excellent.

"In the months prior to this incident, the defendant's mental health had dramatically declined.

"On the evening Of these offences he had taken as many pills as he could get his hands on with the intention of taking his own life."

Ms Lamb added: "He has expressed his apology to the two officers."