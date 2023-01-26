Crimestoppers renew £3K reward to find wanted Sunderland man Alan Jordan

Jordan, who has links to Derbyshire, Edinburgh and Manchester, is wanted on emergency recall to prison after breaching the terms of his licence.

But despite extensive searches to find the 31-year-old he remains at large.

Crimestoppers has offered the reward for any information they exclusively receive which leads to his arrest.

Alan Jordan.

Detective Inspector Lee Underwood, of Northumbria Police, said: “We are actively searching for Alan Jordan and believe that there will be people out in the community who have seen him.

“Jordan knows that he is wanted and, despite extensive searches across Wearside, and also appeals for information, he remains at large.

“Crimestoppers has offered a reward of up to £3,000 for anybody who passes on crucial information that leads to his swift arrest, and I’d encourage anybody who knows his whereabouts to contact police, or to stay anonymous and perhaps be eligible for their reward, contact the charity directly.

“We do not want anybody to get into trouble on Jordan’s account and would like to remind everyone that it is a criminal offence to harbour a wanted fugitive. That offence could lead to a potential jail term.

“The best outcome for everyone is for Jordan to hand himself in. If anybody has information, and wishes to be eligible for the reward, please contact Crimestoppers.”