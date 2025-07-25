Northumbria Police are now offering victims of non-emergency crimes a live video call with an officer.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new initiative from Northumbria Police means that victims can receive a quicker response and offers a way that is most convenient to them to speak to an officer.

The Force has stated that the service is only available if certain criteria is met, including where there is no immediate risk to the caller.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Video calls were rolled out earlier this year following a successful pilot scheme.

It gives Northumbria Police a new way to conduct enquiries and take statements, as well as allowing evidence such as videos and images to be shared directly while on the call.

According to data from the Force, data between March 11 and June shows that 95% of people who used the service said they would recommend it to others.

Northumbria Police has launched a video call service to speak to victims of non-emergency crimes. | Northumbria Police

Assistant Chief Constable Andy Hill, from Northumbria Police, said: “The face-to-face video calls are completely victim-led and if someone prefers to see an officer in person this is still available.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This offer is about ensuring we continue to provide victims with an outstanding service and recognises that people want to engage with us in different ways.

“There are a number of benefits for the caller, including being able to provide a quicker response than an officer attending in person.

“Speaking over a video call also takes away the anxiety we know some people feel about the thought of a police car parked outside their home.”

He added: “We are extremely pleased with the overall response to the video calls and the positive impact it is having for victims.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The new system is also helping to free-up officer time so we can continue to meet the high numbers of calls we receive.

“This in turn is contributing to improved response times – not only where a video call is suitable – but across other incidents which require an officer to attend in person.

“Ultimately, we want to ensure we continue to be there when people need us.”

One victim, whose identity has been kept anonymous, highlighted that the video call service removed the stress of having to speak to a police officer in person.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They commented: “It was very easy to access and it made it a lot easier for me as I am a single parent so I didn’t have to arrange to travel.

“The transfer of documents was easier and meant I could send through documents and evidence.

“It took any stress out of it.”

Susan Dungworth, the Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner, has welcomed that the Force has adopted this new initiative to help meet the needs of victims.

She added: “The more our police can do to accommodate and meet the needs of the victim the better.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A priority in my Police and Crime Plan is having an engaged and responsive police force and this new means of communication helps ensure we are responding the best way possible to meet the needs of the victim while helping keep them safe and informed in a timely way.

“Video calls might not be right for everyone, but for some victims who find it hard to leave their home or don’t want a police car parked up outside, this new initiative is the answer.

“We have to always be on the look-out for how we can make the experience better for each individual victim.

“The more comfortable a victim is with a process, the greater the likelihood our police can achieve better results too – it really benefits everyone.”