Crime figures rise.

Northumbria Police recorded 27,912 offences in the area in the 12 months to June, according to Office for National Statistics (ONS) – an increase of one per cent compared to the previous year, when there were 27,514.

At 100.5 crimes per 1,000 people, that was higher than the national rate of 91.3.

Of the crimes recorded in Sunderland over the last 12 months, 917 were sexual offences – an increase of one per cent on last year.

The data also shows that violent crime has risen in the area, from 10,082 to 10,348 year-on-year with an increase in violence without injury offences, which rose by 12%, from 3,247 incidents to 3,639.

Crimes recorded in Sunderland included:

*917 sexual offences - a rise of one per cent.

*10,348 violent offences - a rise of three per cent.

*4,494 incidents of criminal damage and arson - up 18%.

*489 drug offences – down 16%.

*194 possession of weapons such as firearms or knives - down 24%

*3,266 public order offences - down 15%.

*7,274 theft offences – a rise of four per cent.

*3,492 stalking and harassment offences - down by 12%

Nationally, a total of 6.5 million crimes were recorded in the 12 months to June – up 12% compared with last year, when crime levels were affected by Covid-19 lockdown restrictions.